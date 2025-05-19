Over 500 soldiers under Task Force Tiger train for upcoming KFOR deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard units assigned to Task Force Tiger perform their culminating training event to medically evacuate soldiers on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 14, 2025. This training scenario had units from the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion (Michigan), the 101st Public Affairs Detachment (Delaware) and the 328th Military Police Platoon (New Jersey) work together to respond to a vehicle rollover accident with multiple casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)