Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Over 500 soldiers under Task Force Tiger train for upcoming KFOR deployment

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Over 500 soldiers under Task Force Tiger train for upcoming KFOR deployment

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard units assigned to Task Force Tiger perform their culminating training event to medically evacuate soldiers on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 14, 2025. This training scenario had units from the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion (Michigan), the 101st Public Affairs Detachment (Delaware) and the 328th Military Police Platoon (New Jersey) work together to respond to a vehicle rollover accident with multiple casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 10:27
    Photo ID: 9048405
    VIRIN: 250513-Z-FH868-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 500 soldiers under Task Force Tiger train for upcoming KFOR deployment, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Over 500 soldiers under Task Force Tiger train for upcoming KFOR deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR 35

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download