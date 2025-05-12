End of an Era U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet CAG Retires After 47 Years of Service

Photo By Chief Petty Officer John Fischer | 250425-N-OC941-2001 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida - (Apr. 25, 2025) – From left,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer John Fischer | 250425-N-OC941-2001 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida - (Apr. 25, 2025) – From left, retired Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Mr. Bob Kapcio, Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, and retired Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson celebrate Kapcio’s more than 40 years of naval service during a retirement luncheon in his honor. Kapcio completed his 33 years of military service serving as 4th Fleet’s first Maritime Operations Center (MOC) Director in 2011, prior to serving for 14 years in a civilian role, most recently as the Commander’s Action Group (CAG) Director. Retired Rear Adms. Gabrielson (2019-2021) and Aiken (2021-2024) served as 4th Fleet commanders prior to Rear Adm. Sardiello. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security, and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida – (Apr. 25, 2025) – Current and former flag officers, staffers and friends gathered at the Naval Station Mayport Chief Petty Officer’s Club Apr. 25, 2025, to honor the career and legacy of Mr. Bob Kapcio, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet’s Commander’s Action Group Director, who has retired after 47 years of service to the United States.



Kapcio graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1982. Following commissioning, he served at sea as a Surface Warfare Officer aboard USS Bronstein (FF 1037), USS Elliott (DD 967), USS Barry (DDG 52), and as Executive Officer aboard USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). He commanded USS Taylor (FFG 50) and served as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 24.



As Commodore, Kapcio led the first deployment of the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) to the U.S. Southern Command region in more than 30 years, a mission now known as Continuing Promise 2007. Comfort’s four-month/12 country humanitarian deployment to Latin America and the Caribbean provided medical treatment to more than 98,000 patients.



Kapcio completed his 33 years of military service serving as 4th Fleet’s first-ever Maritime Operations Center (MOC) Director in 2011. He then transferred to a civilian role for the last 14 years, serving first as the Fleet’s Strategy, Theater Security Cooperation, and Policy (STP) Director, and most recently as the Commander’s Action Group (CAG) Director.



“Through dedication, determination, and diplomacy, Bob Kapcio personally strengthened our relationships with our maritime partners in South America during his years at U.S. 4th Fleet,” said Lowell McClintock, Director of International Engagements for the Inter-American Naval Telecommunications Network Secretariat. “He has passed on a legacy that we will carry into the future.”



For his efforts in strengthening the maritime partnerships between the U.S. Navy and multiple partner nations in the region, several partner nation navies have recognized Kapcio for his military and civilian service.



Last month the Commandant of the Brazilian Navy, Adm. Marcos Olsen, awarded Kapcio the Tamandare Merit Medal, which honors Brazilian or partner nation individuals who demonstrate outstanding performance in promoting the traditions of the Brazilian Navy, honoring its deeds, or enhancing its historical figures.



Also in April, the Commander-In-Chief of the Peruvian Navy, Adm. Luis Polar, awarded Kapcio the Naval Medal of Honor for Merit, which recognizes people who provide exceptional service through actions that contribute to enhancing the prestige and advancement of the Peruvian Navy.



Earlier this month, the Commander-In-Chief of the Chilean Navy, Adm. Juan De La Maza, announced that his Navy will award Kapcio the Chilean Navy Medal in honor of his contributions to the U.S./Chile maritime partnership, with a ceremony to take place later this year during UNITAS 2025, the longest-running, multinational maritime exercise in the world. Chile hosted UNITAS 2024, and the U.S. will host UNITAS 2025.



“Bob Kapcio had a remarkable ability to get things done, he also strengthened the friendships between all the partner nations and the U.S. Navy.” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. “We will miss his expertise, his leadership, and his counsel. We wish him fair winds and following seas.”



“Little did I know when I went to the Naval Academy 47 years ago that I would have spent my life in this profession serving our great Republic,” said Kapcio. “It is not an easy life and not for everyone but many of us are indeed lucky to get to do it. I am humbled to have worked alongside superb, dedicated sailors and civilians. I have truly enjoyed my time in the Navy and every day I served provided me with a sense of pride and gratitude that can't be replicated in any other career. While stationed at U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command the last 16 years I became deeply appreciative of the partnerships with our friends in Latin America. When we travel to their countries to meet the leadership of our partner navies, we are there to win their trust and respect, and to be sure they understand that the United States and the U.S. Navy desires to be, and is committed to be, a partner of choice. I will miss working together with our friends to strengthen and cement those enduring ties to the sea.”



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces, working to improve unity, security and stability.