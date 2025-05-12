101st Soldier's Double Play: Duty & Softball

Photo By EJ Hersom | Army Sgt. Joseph pate hits the ball during the home run derby competition at the...... read more read more Photo By EJ Hersom | Army Sgt. Joseph pate hits the ball during the home run derby competition at the start of the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City Aug 13, 2024. The 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex from 13-19 August features Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard. Teams will battle it out for gold. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait - Over 7,500 miles away from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Sgt. Joseph Pate works tirelessly as a wheeled vehicle mechanic (91B), amidst the daily hustle of life deployed to Kuwait. In his downtime, however, Pate is often seen with a glove on his hand, in the outfield of the small softball diamond on Camp Buehring. It is there, Pate coaches and plays for the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade softball team. Hard work for him never stops, as he prepares to represent the 101st Airborne Division for a second year, on the All-Army men’s softball team.



“I can always work on something,” said Pate. “So, I’ll go out to the fields for an hour and practice hitting. That way when faced with certain situations in a game, I can go out there and execute. It’s a big deal in the softball community and another opportunity to meet people who love softball the way you do.”



The All-Army softball team annually competes again teams from the United States Air Force, United States Navy, and the United States Marine Corps in the Armed Forces Softball Championships. This year prospective members of the team will head to Fort Sill. for a trial camp starting July 29 and begin their first round of play in the championship tournament Aug. 19, 2025. Going into his second year on the team Pate is ready for the task.



“I play in the outfield and I’m as confident as ever out there,” said Pate. “I go out there thinking no one’s going to beat me.”



According to Army Morale, Welfare, and Recreation officials those who join the All-Army teams are given a rare opportunity to compete at elite levels in sports. Pate says this high level of competition fuels him.



“I played baseball since I could walk, then joined the Army and played softball,” said Pate. “When I moved to Fort Campbell, I submitted my packet and went [to tryouts], because it was supposed to be the best 15 [players] in the Army. I’ve always had a competitive mindset and wanted to be the best at what I do.”



Pate works hard to juggle both the demands of training for the upcoming tryouts and his job while deployed. His leadership believes his motivation and dedication to the Army enables his success.



“It is extremely challenging to balance work and life,” said 1st Sgt. Jonathan Elrod, the Headquarters and Headquarters Company first sergeant. “For a young Soldier to manage an entire softball team while not letting the ball drop on the actual mission, is amazing to watch. He is very driven and career oriented.



Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Pitts, the 101st CAB command sergeant major, echoed Elrod’s sentiments about Pate. He also believes that Pate represents the many industrious Soldiers in the brigade.



“Sergeant Pate’s journey to try out for the All-Army softball team is a testament to his hard work and dedication, not just on the field, but in his daily duties as a Soldier,” said Pitts. “He is just one example of the many talented individuals that make our unit great, we are proud to have him represent the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at this level.”



Pate is excited for the upcoming softball events and doing his job in support of his unit.



“Even though playing is not an Army job, it’s still a temporary one,” said Pate. “You’re working hard every day to become better at softball then you come back, and work hard every day to be a better mechanic, a better noncommissioned officer, and a better Soldier. The mindset is to become better every day and doing that, is a lot of fun.”