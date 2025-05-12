Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Pate poses for a photo after graduating from Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in November 2023. The rigorous 10-day course tests Soldiers’ physical and mental endurance through helicopter operations, sling load inspections, and rappelling, culminating in the grueling 12-mile foot march. Pate earned the Air Assault Badge, signifying his successful completion of one of the Army’s most demanding courses.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 09:06
    Photo ID: 9040442
    VIRIN: 231101-A-LY473-7461
    Resolution: 616x878
    Size: 202.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Joseph Pate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    101st Soldier's Double Play: Duty &amp; Softball

    TAGS

    air assault
    Air Assault 101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles

