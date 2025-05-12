U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Pate poses for a photo after graduating from Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in November 2023. The rigorous 10-day course tests Soldiers’ physical and mental endurance through helicopter operations, sling load inspections, and rappelling, culminating in the grueling 12-mile foot march. Pate earned the Air Assault Badge, signifying his successful completion of one of the Army’s most demanding courses.
