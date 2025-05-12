Medical Readiness Command, Europe takes part in U.S. Army Europe and Africa DEFENDER 25 Exercise

Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany – Members of U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe staff and...... read more read more Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany – Members of U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe staff and other Army theater medical assets take part in the United States Army Europe and Africa hosted DEFENDER 25 Command Post Exercise recently. The overall DEFENDER 25 exercise is taking place across the Black Sea and Balkan region throughout the month of May and early June. DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army deployment into the European Theater consisting of approximately 25,000 U.S Allied and Partner service members, 29 Allied and partner nations, 18 host nations, 14 different aerial ports of embarkation in the U.S., movement of 3,000 pieces of equipment and more than 5,000 U.S. based troops processed into the European Theater. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – Members of U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe and other Army theater medical assets took part in the United States Army Europe and Africa hosted DEFENDER 25 Command Post Exercise recently. The overall DEFENDER 25 exercise is taking place across the European theater throughout the month of May and early June.



The focus of the medical portion of the exercise is to sustain a ready medical force that is prepared to provide resources forward into a theater of operation, manage the movement of wartime casualties to include military working dogs, manage the movement of blood products to forward areas and execute bed expansion requirements during the simulation of Large-Scale Combat Operations.



“Having a prepared and relevant medical force to deliver combat ready care is critical for success in Large-Scale Combat Operations,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa. “Their ability to rapidly deploy resources forward into the theater is paramount for immediate combat casualty care. Effective casualty management and evacuation ensures timely and appropriate treatment. Maintaining a reliable blood product supply chain to forward areas is vital for hemorrhage control and resuscitation. Furthermore, the capacity to execute rapid bed expansion during surges in casualties is essential to prevent overwhelming medical facilities. A ready and responsive medical force directly impacts survivability and mission success in a complex and demanding operating environment.”



DEFENDER 25 is the Army’s largest annual opportunity to exercise moving personnel and equipment into theater across modes for initial and follow-on operations critical to Large Scale Combat Operations.



Led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the exercise focuses on the strategic deployment of CONUS-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stock and follow-on exercises demonstrating lethality and interoperability with Allies and partners.



The exercise is the largest annual U.S. Army deployment into the European Theater consisting of approximately 25,000 U.S Allied and Partner service members, 29 Allied and partner nations, 18 host nations, 14 different aerial ports of embarkation in the U.S., movement of 3,000 pieces of equipment and more than 5,000 U.S. based troops processed into the European Theater.



Also, as part of DEFENDER 25, the 68th Theater Medical Command provided command and control of approximately 500 Soldiers who participated in a field hospital exercise (HOSPEX) during Swift Response 25 at multiple locations in Lithuania during the month of May to train, rehearse, and build operational readiness. This event demonstrated the U.S. Army's ability to rapidly deploy U.S. based combat power in Europe, showcasing the command-and-control synchronization between U.S. and NATO forces.



HOSPEX units included the 519th Field Hospital, with U.S. Role 3, NATO Role 2 Enhanced capabilities, the 30th Medical Brigade, the 173rd Airborne Brigade Support Medical Company with Role 2 capabilities, 7384th Blood Support Detachment, and the 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment.