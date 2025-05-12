Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Lithuanian Medical Personnel working together

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Soldier from the 512th Field Hospital and Lithuanian medical personnel transfer a NATO Soldier, acting as a role player, to a secondary litter during the Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) portion of Swift Response 25 at Vepriai Missile Base, Lithuania, on May 11, 2025. This event underscores humanitarian values: Caring for Soldiers and valuing human life is central to NATO's ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jesse Bien, 68 TMC)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 20:12
    Photo ID: 9031487
    VIRIN: 250512-A-OE190-1631
    Resolution: 4931x3287
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: VEPRIAI, LT
    This work, U.S. and Lithuanian Medical Personnel working together, by MAJ Jesse Bien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

