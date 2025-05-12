U.S. and Lithuanian Medical Personnel working together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier from the 512th Field Hospital and Lithuanian medical personnel transfer a NATO Soldier, acting as a role player, to a secondary litter during the Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) portion of Swift Response 25 at Vepriai Missile Base, Lithuania, on May 11, 2025. This event underscores humanitarian values: Caring for Soldiers and valuing human life is central to NATO's ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jesse Bien, 68 TMC)