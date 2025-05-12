Update 3: U.S. Coast Guard, partners locate Lucky Harvest west of Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard, with support from U.S. Navy and local partners, located the 47-foot vessel Lucky Harvest, carrying two mariners, which had been missing since departing Alamagan Island, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on May 12, 2025, en route to Saipan.



The vessel was found disabled and adrift west-southwest of Guam after the mariners activated their emergency beacon on May 16.



At approximately 6:30 a.m. on May 16, the Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam received a distress signal from the Lucky Harvest’s emergency beacon, pinpointing its location. A U.S. Navy MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m. and successfully hoisted one of the two mariners to safety. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawai’i, is currently overhead, monitoring the vessel and the remaining mariner.



The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) is en route to the vessel’s location, with plans to bring the second mariner aboard and tow the Lucky Harvest to a safe harbor. The cause of the vessel’s disablement and its drift to this location remain under review, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel will discuss with the mariners to gather more details.



“We are relieved to have located the Lucky Harvest and to have one mariner safely rescued,” said Cmdr. Patton Epperson, search and rescue mission coordinator. “Our focus now is on ensuring the safety of the second mariner and securing the vessel, and we’re deeply grateful for the swift response of our Navy partners and the ongoing support from all involved.”



Weather in the area reportedly includes east winds at 15 knots with seas of 2 to 3 feet.



The U.S. Coast Guard continues to coordinate with the CNMI Department of Public Safety (DPS) and civilian partners, including the crew of the motor vessel Mama Loling, who assisted in earlier search efforts.



