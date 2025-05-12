USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) heads toward motor vessel Lucky Harvest

The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) heads toward the 47-foot motor vessel Lucky Harvest adrift around 125 nautical miles west of Guam on May 16, 2025. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i remained on scene with the vessel until the Myrtle Hazard crew arrived, rescued the mariner still aboard and took the vessel safely in tow headed to Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Camden Cecchini)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 05:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962665
|VIRIN:
|250516-G-G0020-5561
|Filename:
|DOD_110998352
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
