U.S. Navy HSC-25 hoists Lucky Harvest mariner

An MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter crew from U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 hoist a mariner from the 47-foot motor vessel Lucky Harvest around 9:30 a.m., around 125 nautical miles west of Guam on May 16, 2025. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i remained on scene with the vessel until the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) arrived, rescued the second mariner, and took the vessel safely in tow, headed to Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Nick Fuist)