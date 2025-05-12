Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy HSC-25 hoists Lucky Harvest mariner

    GUAM

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    An MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter crew from U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 hoist a mariner from the 47-foot motor vessel Lucky Harvest around 9:30 a.m., around 125 nautical miles west of Guam on May 16, 2025. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i remained on scene with the vessel until the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) arrived, rescued the second mariner, and took the vessel safely in tow, headed to Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Nick Fuist)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962664
    VIRIN: 250516-G-G0020-8322
    Filename: DOD_110998342
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: GU

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Update 3: U.S. Coast Guard, partners locate Lucky Harvest west of Guam

    SAR
    CNMI

