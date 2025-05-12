Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler qualifiers

Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers begin a six-mile run May 15 during the first of three Army Ten-Miler...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers begin a six-mile run May 15 during the first of three Army Ten-Miler qualifiers at Fort Drum. The run was organized by Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Sports, Fitness and Aquatics program and supported by the USO. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 15, 2025) -- It’s been a long time since an Army Ten-Miler qualifier at Fort Drum has yielded so few participants.

Organizers said the turnout at the six-mile run May 15 was disappointing, but not entirely unexpected given the operation tempo of the 10th Mountain Division (LI).



With many Soldiers on post participating in the Mountain Peak training exercise, and others deployed overseas or supporting missions along the southern border, it’s not strange these days to see fewer Soldiers rucking past Magrath Sports Complex and even less inside.



Jon Burnard, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Sports, Fitness and Aquatics coordinator, said they were prepared to host the qualifier whether there were three runners or 30.



“It’s unfortunate, but everybody’s busy right now with deployments and training, so it is what it is,” he said. “I know we’ll eventually fill up a team because the Army Ten-Miler is an awesome event. We may have only three here right now, but we’ll get a team ready.”



Burnard said they will boost marketing efforts to inform Soldiers about two more qualifiers, June 4 and July 15, in addition to making accommodations for those who can’t attend them.



Those who are deployed or at a training event can run a six-mile route at their location, and have their commander verify the distance and time. If they send the information to Burnard and affirm they can participate in the Army Ten-Miler in October, then their names can be added to the team roster.



“For Soldiers, it’s mission first, and we understand that,” he said. “If there are people in the field during the qualifiers, I don’t have an issue with coming out here at a different time and having them run the route. “We want to give everybody the same opportunity to qualify and compete in the Army-Ten Miler.”



Staff Sgt. Kendra Pochop ran her first Army Ten-Miler last year on the Fort Drum team, and looks forward to attending the race again on Oct. 12 in Washington, D.C.



“I had a lot of fun running last year,” she said. “I was really proud of myself for making my goal and being able to represent the division.”



Pochop said she ran a half marathon in February to work on her endurance, and now she is preparing for the 17.76-mile run on July 4 in Camp Vincent.



The next opportunity for active-duty Soldiers to qualify for the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team is at 7 a.m. June 4 outside Magrath Sports Complex. For more information, call (315) 772-6663 or email jonathan.m.burnard.naf@army.mil.