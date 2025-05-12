Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler qualifiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers begin a six-mile run May 15 during the first of three Army Ten-Miler qualifiers at Fort Drum. The run was organized by Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Sports, Fitness and Aquatics program and supported by the USO. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)