Fort Drum FMWR hosts first of three Army Ten-Miler qualifiers

It was perfect running weather for Soldiers participating in the first of three Army Ten-Miler qualifiers at Fort Drum on May 15. The run was organized by Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Sports, Fitness and Aquatics program and supported by the USO. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)