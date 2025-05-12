Veterans Honored with Emotional Send-Off at Bradley Airport for Honor Flight to D.C.

Photo By Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian | Applauding Airmen and soldiers with the 103rd Airlift Wing and Connecticut Army...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian | Applauding Airmen and soldiers with the 103rd Airlift Wing and Connecticut Army National Guard formed a corridor for Honor Flight veterans to walk through at Bradley International Airport on May 3, 2025. The 103rd Airlift Wing and Connecticut Army National Guard showed up in force to support and honor over 65 veterans as they prepared to board a flight to Washington D.C. as part of the Honor Flight Connecticut program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Captain Jennifer Kaprielian) see less | View Image Page

In the early morning on the first Saturday in May, family members, friends, and service members from the Connecticut National Guard gathered at Bradley International Airport to cheer and applaud for over 65 veterans from across Connecticut. These veterans were preparing to embark on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C, as a thank you for their service in decades past. The send-off, organized by Honor Flight Connecticut, was a poignant tribute to those who served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War. Among the group was a 102-year-old World War II veteran, exemplifying the enduring spirit of service. Several members were recognized during the ceremony for having received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, or Silver Star decorations. One veteran in the room, Ron Lemay of the 143 Military Police Battalion, was recognized for having earned all three decorations throughout his military career.



Family and service members lined the terminal, holding signs and cheering as the veterans entered the airport. The atmosphere was filled with emotion, as many veterans smiled through tears, acknowledging the heartfelt appreciation from the crowd. Major General Francis J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, addressed the assembly, expressing deep gratitude for the veterans' sacrifices and service. His remarks underscored the significance of honoring those who have defended the nation's freedoms.



Also present were WSFB News Channel 3’s and military advocate Renee Denino, state meteorologist and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gil Simmons. Simmons, who has been actively involved in veteran affairs, accompanied the group to Washington, D.C., further highlighting the community's commitment to honoring its heroes.



As the veterans proceeded toward their flight, they passed through a corridor formed by applauding service members and civilians, a true gesture of respect and admiration. This moment served as a powerful reminder of the nation's enduring gratitude for its veterans.



The Honor Flight program, established in 2005, has transported over 300,000 veterans to the nation's capital, providing them with the opportunity to visit the memorials dedicated to their service. For many of the veterans on this flight, particularly those from the Vietnam and Korean War eras, the experience offered a long-overdue welcome home.



In the words of Mr. Simmons: "When you were returning from Europe in the '40s, Korea in the '50s, Vietnam in the '60s and early '70s, we weren't there to stand on the curb and clap as you arrived home... not only weren't we there, we don't think what many of you endured upon your homecoming was indicative of this great country." This reflects the painful reality that many veterans, when they returned home, did not receive the honor or recognition they deserved. As Mr. Simmons continued, "We don’t believe you got what you deserve. So today, we will do our best.



This event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Connecticut Airport Authority, Breeze Airways, and numerous volunteers who ensured a seamless and memorable journey for the veterans.



As the plane departed, carrying these esteemed individuals to a day of reflection and honor, the collective sentiment was clear: a profound appreciation for the sacrifices made by those who have served, and a commitment to ensuring their legacies are remembered and celebrated. Today’s event was a small token of our appreciation, but it was filled with deep meaning. And for those of us who were able to join this special day, it is an unforgettable experience.



For more information on upcoming Honor Flights or to learn how to support the program, please visit honorflightct.org.