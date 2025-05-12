New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Through May 22

Photo By Zachary Wright | Spring into more savings this summer! New MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can save 15% off...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Spring into more savings this summer! New MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can save 15% off first-day purchases from May 8 to May 22 in addition to other exclusive savings, such as 5 cents off gas and 10% off food from participating Exchange restaurants. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – New MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can spring into more savings this summer when they receive 15% off first-day purchases.



Through May 22, shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account can save 15% on all purchases made the first day instead of the regular 10% discount.



MILITARY STAR offers exclusive cardmember savings, such as:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas from Expresses and select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations.

• 10% off food purchase at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free shipping on online orders made from ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



“Special opportunities like 15% off first-day purchases makes the MILITARY STAR card a force multiplier for maximizing savings and building credit responsibly,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Shoppers earn even more value out of the 15% discount when they stack this discount with other savings at the Exchange.”



Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere the card is accepted on the installation, including commissaries, concessionaires, restaurants and certain Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities, as well as purchases at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing line of credit.)



MILITARY STAR offers fair and flexible terms, including an industry-low APR for all cardmembers regardless of credit score and no annual, late, or over-the-limit fees.



Active-duty service members are also eligible for additional benefits such as a 0% interest Military Clothing Plan and reduced-interested deployment plan with no payments.



The first-day discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



