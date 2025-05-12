Spring into more savings this summer! New MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can save 15% off first-day purchases from May 8 to May 22 in addition to other exclusive savings, such as 5 cents off gas and 10% off food from participating Exchange restaurants.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9033985
|VIRIN:
|250513-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|1250x1250
|Size:
|280.55 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Through May 22, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
