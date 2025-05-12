Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Through May 22

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Through May 22

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wright 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Spring into more savings this summer! New MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can save 15% off first-day purchases from May 8 to May 22 in addition to other exclusive savings, such as 5 cents off gas and 10% off food from participating Exchange restaurants.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 16:17
    Photo ID: 9033985
    VIRIN: 250513-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 1250x1250
    Size: 280.55 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Through May 22, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Through May 22

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download