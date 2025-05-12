Airlift's Strategic Advantage

As it continues to build the force it will need for the future, the U.S. Air Force understands that predicting every possible scenario it may encounter is just not possible. That is why Air Mobility Command, the nation’s rapid global airlift enterprise, is exploring and testing new tactics, techniques, and procedures to expand aircraft and aircrew capabilities and leverage both new and existing technologies to enhance operational effectiveness.



“Airlift brings speed and flexibility,” said Maj. Gen. Gerald Donohue, AMC Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director of operations. Donohue, who has more than 4,600 flight hours in combat and combat support operations emphasized, “We [AMC] bring it at scale. The speed and flexibility to rapidly deploy capability anywhere in the world at any time, and the size at which we execute it, is unique to the United States.”



To maintain and advance its ability to rapidly deploy anytime, anywhere, AMC has empowered units to experiment with new procedures and strategies to broaden their capabilities before the next major conflict. Whether determining the optimal amount of equipment and personnel an aeromedical evacuation squadron needs for lifesaving missions or sending multiple crews on extended flights to maximize the C-130J Hercules' endurance operations, AMC is continuously learning its limits. Through experimentation, exercises, data collection and research; these units are gaining the insights necessary to maximize lethality in future conflicts.



“We take a look at those real-world challenges we're seeing out in the global environment, and incorporate the lessons learned into our training to ensure our Airmen are prepared to face those challenges on their next deployment,” explained Maj. Joseph Burmeister, chief of tactics for the 19th Operations Support Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base.



Throughout its 70-year history, the C-130's ability to land and take off from short, often improvised runways, and airdrop cargo, equipment, and personnel anywhere in the world has made it indispensable. However, it is not necessarily designed for long transoceanic flights; in fact, it lacks the ability to be aerially refueled — a capability most of the Air Force fleet possesses. But, with the unpredictability of future conflicts comes the need for flexibility, agility, and adaptability.



To address the C-130's range limitations, Burmeister and the 19th Airlift Wing have been experimenting with potential solutions. “Testing external fuel tanks is just one way we’re looking to extend the Herk’s range. We’re also testing missions with multiple crews, giving us the ability to extend our flying times,” he said.



By assigning two full crews to a single aircraft, Airmen of the 19th AW demonstrated the ability to operate continuously without needing additional rested crews to complete the mission. “We were able to fly for 36-plus hours, and when we landed, the second crew — which had been resting in the back —was able to execute an airdrop. That’s something we hadn’t done before, but we proved last year that it was possible,” Burmeister noted.



This is just one example of AMC's ongoing efforts to optimize its operations. Last year, it established the Air Battle Lab within the 375th AES at Scott Air Force Base to pilot new procedures and equipment to enhance the total force’s aeromedical evacuation capabilities, and support lifesaving missions.



“With the conflict environment we could potentially be going into in the future, we won’t be able to operate the same way that we have the last 20, 25 years,” explained Maj. Brendan Arbuckle, 375th AES chief of tactics. “We’re going to be limited on space, both in the air and on the ground, and we may not know what aircraft we’ll be on until it lands, so adaptability and flexibility are going to be vital.”



To prepare themselves for these eventualities, the Air Battle Lab is testing crew sizes and equipment load to ensure they can maximize the amount of available space, regardless of the aircraft they’re operating from.



Through continuous iteration and experimentation, the 375th AES is helping define the future of aeromedical evacuation operations, with a strong emphasis on flexibility and innovative thinking. “There’s a lot of unknowns, and across the Air Force, we’re testing various approaches — not just to see if they work,” Arbuckle explained, “but to train our minds to think differently and adapt to evolving situations.”



By empowering its Airmen across the enterprise to explore new ways to operate and leverage the technology available to them, the USAF and AMC are establishing the tactics, techniques, and procedures that will shape future generations and help the U.S. maintain airlift’s strategic advantage.

