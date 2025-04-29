Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    At Altitude: Airlift's Strategic Advantage

    At Altitude: Airlift's Strategic Advantage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Audio by Tyler Prince  

    Airman Magazine   

    Maj. Gen. Gerald Donohue, director of operations, strategic deterrence, and nuclear integration, discusses the strategic and tactical advantages of AMC's rapid global mobility enterprise, and the future of American airlift. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Tyler Prince.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 19:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86170
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110958443.mp3
    Length: 00:38:47
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Altitude: Airlift's Strategic Advantage, by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download