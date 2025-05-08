USCGC Oliver Henry bolsters Marianas security; completes first Rota, Tinian shoreside patrols

Courtesy Photo | The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) and members of the Forces Micronesia/Sector...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) and members of the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector boarding conduct a shoreside patrol in Rota, CNMI, on May 4, 2025. The Oliver Henry crew conducted a dynamic 21-day patrol under Operation Rematau from April 13 to May 4, 2025. The patrol also marked the first shoreside patrols on Rota and Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), in collaboration with the Sector Boarding Team, while strengthening regional partnerships and achieving all mission objectives. see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) wrapped up a dynamic 21-day patrol under Operation Rematau, April 13 to May 4, 2025.



The patrol also marked the first shoreside patrols on Rota and Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), in collaboration with the Sector Boarding Team, while strengthening regional partnerships and achieving all mission objectives.



“The first shoreside patrols on Rota and Tinian, building on our work in Saipan, have deepened our partnerships by fostering trust, enhancing coordination with CNMI authorities, and improving our collective ability to ensure maritime security across the region,” said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam enforcement officer.



Crew members conducted shoreside patrols in Tinian and Rota, hosted a ship tour for CNMI Department of Public Safety officials, and bolstered maritime domain awareness across Guam and CNMI. They logged 256 operating hours, covered 3,566 nautical miles, and contributed to the 102,000 square nautical miles searched by multiple assets to locate an overdue fisherman and a missing U.S. Navy sailor off Guam.



The crew also supported high-value unit escorts in Apra Harbor, Guam, and delivered critical parts to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion in Tinian, enhancing joint operational readiness.



“Our partnerships with CNMI authorities, and key search-and-rescue partners like the U.S. Navy and Guam Fire Department enhance our readiness. The Fast Response Cutter’s advanced capabilities make it a versatile hub for operations, enabling us to coordinate effectively and ensure maritime security and territorial integrity across the region,” said Lt. Ray Cerrato, commanding officer of CGC Oliver Henry.



The crew advanced training by qualifying crew in officer of the deck, mount captain, and boat deck and damage control roles. They completed multiple navigation, seamanship, and anti-terrorism force protection drills and .50 caliber and 25mm gunnery exercises. These efforts reinforced the U.S. Coast Guard’s commitment to enforcing federal laws, deterring illegal activities, and maintaining a robust maritime presence in the Pacific.



Oliver Henry returned to Santa Rita on May 4, ready for future missions to promote safety, security, and collaboration in the region.



About USCGC Oliver Henry

The USCGC Oliver Henry is part of the U.S. Coast Guard's Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter fleet. Named after Oliver T. Henry, Jr., a pioneering African American Coast Guard member, the ship and crew are equipped to perform various missions, including search and rescue, national defense, and maritime law enforcement.



About Operation Rematau

Operation Rematau is how U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia supports Operation Blue Pacific. These efforts include the patrols of the Fast Response Cutters. This initiative supports U.S. national security objectives by fostering maritime good governance and security within the Pacific region. "Rematau" translates to "people of the deep sea," echoing the deep ties and shared goals within the Pacific community.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews ensure maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.



