    USCGC Oliver Henry bolsters Marianas security in CNMI [Image 12 of 16]

    USCGC Oliver Henry bolsters Marianas security in CNMI

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.04.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) and members of the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector boarding approach Rota to conduct a shoreside patrol on May 4, 2025. The Oliver Henry crew conducted a dynamic 21-day patrol under Operation Rematau from April 13 to May 4, 2025. The patrol also marked the first shoreside patrols on Rota and Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), in collaboration with the Sector Boarding Team, while strengthening regional partnerships and achieving all mission objectives.

    USCGC Oliver Henry bolsters Marianas security; completes first Rota, Tinian shoreside patrols

