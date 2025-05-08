USCGC Oliver Henry bolsters Marianas security in CNMI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) and members of the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector boarding team conduct flare training off the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on May 1, 2025. The Oliver Henry crew conducted a dynamic 21-day patrol under Operation Rematau from April 13 to May 4, 2025. The patrol also marked the first shoreside patrols on Rota and Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), in collaboration with the Sector Boarding Team, while strengthening regional partnerships and achieving all mission objectives.