Vandenberg Biologist Honored for Conservation and Community Leadership

Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell, a natural resource manager with the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, is leaving an indelible mark on wildlife conservation and community service.



With more than three years of federal service, Whitsitt-Odell oversees wildlife management programs that include conducting research, assessing threatened and endangered species, and spearheading recovery efforts for animals that call Vandenberg home.



Vandenberg Space Force Base, the U.S. Space Force’s West Coast Spaceport, spans over 100,000 acres and plays a pivotal role in national security through its test missions on the Western Range. The base is also home to 17 federally listed species, including the Western Snowy Plover and California Red-Legged Frog, rare species such as the Monarch Butterfly, and various marine mammals. As the base biologist, Whitsitt-Odell leads programs to monitor and manage these species, ensuring their protection while balancing the base’s critical mission.



“Vandenberg is unique because it combines cutting-edge space operations with a deep commitment to environmental stewardship,” Whitsitt-Odell said. “It’s a privilege to work in a place where conservation and national security intersect.”



Beyond her professional achievements, Whitsitt-Odell is a dedicated volunteer for the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast. On April 5, 2025, she was honored at the organization’s annual award celebration and was recognized for her decades-long commitment to empowering young leaders.



A former Girl Scout herself, Whitsitt-Odell earned both her Silver and Gold Awards during her youth. She later led horseback riding camps in college and now serves as a troop leader, mentor, and outdoor education advocate. Her involvement includes leadership training programs like Kaleidoscope and outdoor programming for military families.



“We are thrilled to celebrate Tiffany Whitset Odel as a Woman of Distinction. From earning both the Silver and Gold Awards to inspiring the next generation of Girl Scouts, Tiffany's dedication to adventure, leadership, and the outdoors continues to shine brightly,” said Tammie Helmuth, CEO of Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast. “As a wildlife biologist and passionate Girl Scout volunteer, she has made a lasting impact on her community and beyond. We are immensely proud to honor her incredible achievements and unwavering commitment to empowering others.”



Her passion for conservation extends to her past role as president and board member of the Central Coast Chapter of The Wildlife Society, where her leadership earned the chapter national recognition in 2017 and 2018. Through hands-on mentoring and environmental education initiatives, Whitsitt-Odell continues to inspire the next generation of leaders.



“Conservation is about more than protecting species—it’s about creating a sustainable future for all of us,” Whitsitt-Odell said. “I’m passionate about connecting people to nature and empowering them to make a difference.”



In 2020, Whitsitt-Odell launched an educational program for third graders in the Lompoc Unified School District to teach students about the snowy plover. Plans are underway to expand the program district-wide and create additional opportunities for local high schools and community colleges.



Under her management, Vandenberg Space Force Base has educated more than 20,000 beach visitors through its beach keeper and snowy plover docent programs, fostering community awareness and engagement in conservation efforts. The base has monitored the Western Snowy Plover since 1993, implementing measures to safeguard nests and fledglings during the breeding season.



Additionally, Whitsitt-Odell collaborates with organizations such as the Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute and The Marine Mammal Center to protect marine mammals along its coastline. Launch noise monitoring remains a critical component of the base’s strategy to analyze environmental impacts while advancing its mission.



Whitsitt-Odell’s work exemplifies the intersection of science, service, and stewardship, making her a vital force in conservation and community leadership at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

