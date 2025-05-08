Date Taken: 05.11.2025 Date Posted: 05.11.2025 20:28 Photo ID: 9028633 VIRIN: 250511-X-EI087-1002 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 521.56 KB Location: CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vandenberg Biologist Honored for Conservation and Community Leadership [Image 2 of 2], by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.