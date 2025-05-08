Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Biologist Honored for Conservation and Community Leadership [Image 1 of 2]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell, a natural resource manager with the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, is leaving an indelible mark on wildlife conservation and community service. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 20:28
    Photo ID: 9028633
    VIRIN: 250511-X-EI087-1002
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 521.56 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Vandenberg Biologist Honored for Conservation and Community Leadership [Image 2 of 2], by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    conservation
    biologist
    Space Launch

