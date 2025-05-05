Lady the Therapy Dog

SUMTER, S.C. - - U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Megan Aycock, 20th Fighter Wing chaplain, and her therapy dog, Lady, work out of Palmetto Chapel at Shaw Air Force Base. They offer services to members of Shaw and their families, intending to allow them some time to relax, recuperate, and refresh.



“Therapy Dogs are mostly there to provide morale and bring happiness to people who are animal lovers,” said Aycock.



Lady is a nine-year-old full-blood Labrador Retriever, certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs in 2023. She had to pass three kinds of demeanor and obedience tests in order to get her certification, and now spends her days bringing joy to Team Shaw.



“We try to visit different units around the base,” Aycock said. “Lady is there to give them a break from their day-to-day operations and say ‘hey, here’s two minutes to throw a bone and pet a dog’. I typically have her on Thursdays, but of course, if people want her on other days, I can definitely bring her.”



For more information on how to request Lt. Aycock and Lady’s services, reach out to the chapel at 895-4673.

