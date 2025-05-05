Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lady the Therapy Dog

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Megan Aycock, 20th Fighter Wing chaplain, stands outside of Palmetto Chapel with her therapy dog, Lady, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 10, 2025. Aycock sets aside time on Thursdays to offer her and Lady’s services to members of Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 10:36
    Photo ID: 9020833
    VIRIN: 250410-F-PK737-1031
    Resolution: 5614x3735
    Size: 14.86 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Shaw AFB
    therapy dog
    air force
    Chaplain
    20 FW

