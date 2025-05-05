U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Megan Aycock, 20th Fighter Wing chaplain, stands outside of Palmetto Chapel with her therapy dog, Lady, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 10, 2025. Aycock sets aside time on Thursdays to offer her and Lady’s services to members of Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 10:36
|Photo ID:
|9020833
|VIRIN:
|250410-F-PK737-1031
|Resolution:
|5614x3735
|Size:
|14.86 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lady the Therapy Dog, by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.