“One team, one fight”: Air Force nurse enhances neonatal care and leadership at Nellis Air Force Base

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Capt. Zanetta Foster holds a coin she received from the Air Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Capt. Zanetta Foster holds a coin she received from the Air Combat Command Surgeon General, Col. Raymond J. Clydesdale, for improving standard procedures in the labor and delivery unit at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, October 2024. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Air Force Capt. Zanetta Foster) see less | View Image Page

From taking her first breath as a newborn at Eglin Air Force Base to becoming an obstetrics nurse vital to Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center’s labor and delivery ward, Capt. Zanetta Foster forges her own path of excellence in service, providing care to military families and supporting fellow nurses in the high-tempo environment of Nellis Air Force Base.



Foster's mother, a former active duty Airman, and reservist encouraged her to pursue an officer career after her Reserve Officer Training Corps program in high school. She took her mother's words to heart. She was commissioned into the Air Force in 2014 and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing studies from the University of West Florida.



Now, as an obstetrics nurse, she provides compassionate, quality care to mothers and newborn babies during labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum.



Since her assignment to MOMMC’s Maternal Child Care Flight in 2021, Foster has been nominated as the Air Force Medical Service Trusted Care Hero in January 2025 by U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Phillips, 99th Medical Group commander, for her transformational leadership and proactive approach to improving patient care and safety.



“As an element chief, Capt. Foster consistently goes beyond her leadership role, demonstrating initiative and commitment to her team,” he said. “She identifies and resolves discrepancies immediately, ensuring operational efficiency while communicating real-time updates across our 24-hour operational unit. She works alongside her team and volunteers during manning shortages, setting a standard of dedication.”



At the height of a staffing shortage and a flight commander retiring, her unit turned to her expertise and assertive nature to navigate this challenge.



“Throughout December, though I was quite far along in my pregnancy, I flipped between days and nights every week to ensure there was enough staff coverage,” Foster said. “I wanted to take care of the flight and make sure that everyone got some time off for the holidays.”



According to Phillips, she led her unit through a 30% manning shortage, overseeing 84 Airmen while managing 53 triages, 77 births, and five medical emergencies. She also ensured zero patient diverts and saved the facility $928,000 in outsourced care.



Her guidance was instrumental in updating 22 MTF-wide operation instructions (OIs), which included safe administration of nitrous oxide while adhering to Defense Health Agency regulations. This noninvasive pain management option allows laboring mothers to better manage pain while maintaining mobility.



“This marked the first time Mike O’Callaghan Medical Center is offering this therapy, and her OI ensures both patient and staff safety,” Phillips remarked.



Using a multidisciplinary approach, Foster collaborated with the hospital pharmacy and unit providers to update available medications using the automated medication dispenser Pyxis. Along with this process, she updated and standardized infusion rates for intravenous medications used during obstetrics emergencies. These improvements reduced the probability of human error and enabled the unit to reduce emergency response time by 15 minutes, decreasing patient morbidity and mortality rates.



In addition to refining her unit’s emergency response capabilities, Foster coordinated with the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center to implement military treatment facility (MTF)- wide Neonatal Intensive Care and emergency transport training that benefited 1,200 staff members, enhanced readiness for the 99th Medical Group, and certified 35 medical personnel across 17 Air Force Specialty Codes in infant critical care.



Her dedication to the unit's success goes beyond their professional abilities. She emphasized the value of mentorship and a supportive community in upholding the mission and aiming high in all they do.



“It’s important to build each other up,” she said. “We’re all one team, one fight. I’m a strong believer in that.”



With her sight set toward continued excellence, Foster shared her hope to pursue a Master of Business Administration degree in health care management in the near future.