Strength in service: An Airman transforms mental health support at Ali Al Salem Air Base

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yasmin Freckleton refers to an intake form while speaking...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yasmin Freckleton refers to an intake form while speaking with a fellow Airman in a mental health clinic at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 5, 2025. (Photo courtesy from Senior Airman Yasmin Freckleton) see less | View Image Page

At Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Senior Airman Yasmin Freckleton is proving that resilience is a way of life for the Air Force. A mental health technician with the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, Freckleton is on the front lines of a never-ending battle: ensuring America's warriors have the mental and emotional strength to keep fighting, no matter the challenges.



It's a no-fail mission that requires providers to be ready for anything - anytime, anywhere. So, when two Disaster Mental Health incidents impacted her squadron in December 2024, the squadron members did not need to worry. They had a prepared technician in Freckleton ready to deliver support.



She led response efforts with a steady hand, offering crisis intervention, stability and trust. Her work helped the squadron regain their footing and return to their duties with renewed focus.



Freckleton’s impact did not go unnoticed. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Streitz, 386th EMDS squadron commander, nominated her as an Air Force Medical Service Trusted Care Hero, citing her patient-centered approach, problem-solving expertise, and ability to create an environment where Airmen feel safe and supported, enabling them to remain focused on the mission at hand.



Whether through psychoeducation sessions, resource sharing, or simply providing a steady presence, she's ensuring the warfighters at Ali Al Salem have the mental strength to dominate the sky.



"She supports everyone within the clinic and is committed to that," said Streitz. "By her own initiative, she developed [new, innovative programs at the base, such as] squadron yoga sessions and [continually goes above and beyond] conduct[ing] daily wellness check-ins with folks."



Built for the challenge, Freckleton thrives in the unpredictable, knowing that every day brings new obstacles demanding readiness and adaptability. "I often reflect on past experiences, to identify areas for growth, and make changes where needed," she explained. "Self-care, goal setting, and problem-solving are key for me."



Her mission extends beyond personal resilience - she fosters it in others through open communication, wellness initiatives, and a steadfast commitment to well-being, she empowers her fellow service members to adapt, grow, and stay mission-ready in any situation.



For Freckleton, leadership is not about rank - it is about impact. Whether responding to a crisis or checking in on a fellow Airman, she makes a difference one person at a time.



“In contested environments, mental resilience is just as critical as physical readiness,” she said.