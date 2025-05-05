405th AFSB transportation manager to retire with 30 years on Army’s 250th birthday year

Photo By Cameron Porter | Tyler Nemchick is the transportation program manager at the 405th Army Field Support...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Tyler Nemchick is the transportation program manager at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Support Operations Directorate. He’s starting administrative leave this month and retiring later this year with almost 30 years of service as an Army civilian employee. He said he gets emotional just thinking about it. “The Army has been the best part of my life. Great leaders, great people and great missions. Retiring on the very year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday is really special. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – When Tyler Nemchick started working as an Army civilian employee, he qualified and was hired under a special program for outstanding scholars. The graduate of Robert Morris University with a major in aviation management and a minor in logistics management was working at a major oil company when he made the jump to the Army.



Now, 29 years later, he’s retiring. The transportation program manager at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade will be just 12 days shy of 30 years of Army service when he retires on Sept. 30, but he is starting administrative leave under the U.S. government’s deferred resignation program this month, exactly five weeks before the Army celebrates its 250th birthday.



“It’s a very emotional moment for me as I transition from the Army. The Army has been the best part of my life. Great leaders, great people and great missions. I’m sorry, but I get a little choked up just thinking about it. It’s going to be hard to leave,” said Nemchick, who has worked at multiple levels of Army transportation, including logistics readiness center, brigade and seven years at the Pentagon.



“And to do it this year – the Army’s 250th birthday – it’s even more emotional. Retiring on the very year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday is really special. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” said Nemchick, who was assigned twice to the 405th AFSB, and long before returning to the brigade was the installation transportation officer in Vicenza, Italy, for six years in the early 2000s.



Nemchick and his wife will be moving back to Italy very soon, where they still own a home. The retiring transportation manager said he’ll miss his team at brigade support operations, and he’ll miss the installation transportation officers and transportation motor pool managers he supported for the past two years at the eight LRCs across Europe under the brigade.



“I'm the very thin tip of a very fat wedge of installation transportation officers and the TMP managers in the field. They're the real heroes. They're the ones that when a young Soldier calls housing for a plumbing or electrical appointment, the van that shows up, that's them. When a household goods inspector shows up driving a TMP to help an Army Family with their move, that TMP, that’s them. When you see a Military Police Soldier patrolling the community, keeping everyone safe, that vehicle he’s driving, that’s them,” said Nemchick.



Nemchick said he manages the reporting processes, keeps the LRCs abreast of policy and program changes, conducts organizational inspections, and acts a “coach and ringleader” for the LRC teams doing the actual work for each of their supported garrisons – servicing their customers and managing their assigned fleets of non-tactical vehicles.



“I guess you could say I’m the ringleader of the circus of real heroes, which are the installation transportation officers and the fleet managers down at the LRCs,” said the 51-year-old Army civilian who originally hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “We’re talking about almost 1,900 vehicles across Europe at a cost of about $14 million a year.”



The TMP managers and installation transportation officers he supports are assigned to eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. In addition to TMP non-tactical vehicle management, LRCs execute multiple installation logistics support and services for their assigned garrisons, such as supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and property book operations.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14.