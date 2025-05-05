405th AFSB transportation manager to retire with 30 years on Army’s 250th birthday year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tyler Nemchick is the transportation program manager at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Support Operations Directorate. He’s starting administrative leave this month and retiring later this year with almost 30 years of service as an Army civilian employee. He said he gets emotional just thinking about it. “The Army has been the best part of my life. Great leaders, great people and great missions. Retiring on the very year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday is really special. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said.