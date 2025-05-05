Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB transportation manager to retire with 30 years on Army’s 250th birthday year

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Tyler Nemchick is the transportation program manager at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Support Operations Directorate. He’s starting administrative leave this month and retiring later this year with almost 30 years of service as an Army civilian employee. He said he gets emotional just thinking about it. “The Army has been the best part of my life. Great leaders, great people and great missions. Retiring on the very year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday is really special. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said.

