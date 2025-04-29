The Calm Voice in the Dark: Recognizing the 9-1-1 Dispatchers at MCAS Yuma

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Ariz. (April 2025) – Behind every emergency call at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma is a team of highly trained professionals who answer swiftly, stay calm under pressure, and provide the critical connection between those in need and emergency services. April marks both National 9-1-1 Education Month and National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, an opportunity to recognize the dedication and skill of the 9-1-1 Dispatch team aboard MCAS Yuma.



At the heart of this vital operation is Charlotte McMurdie, the head of the Consolidated 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch Center at MCAS Yuma. With nearly three decades of experience, McMurdie has seen firsthand how the role of dispatchers has evolved from using claxons and landlines to the sophisticated systems in place today. Her team works 24/7, responding to a wide array of emergencies—from aircraft incidents and fires to medical emergencies and law enforcement coordination. As a Primary Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for MCAS Yuma, the dispatch center is a lifeline for the base community, ensuring that each call for help is answered swiftly and appropriately.



“Our mission is simple: to save lives, protect property, and stop crimes through prompt, courteous, and professional emergency response,” McMurdie said. “We are the calm voice in the dark when someone needs help.” In a typical day, the team handles a range of emergencies unique to a military installation, such as Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) and crash response, as well as collaborating with military agencies like Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Additionally, they work closely with local civilian agencies to assist with incidents that extend just outside the base perimeter.



The complexity of MCAS Yuma’s dispatching operation sets it apart from civilian centers. For example, when a 9-1-1 call is placed from a base extension, it goes directly to the dispatch center. However, calls from cell phones or non-base numbers are routed through the City of Yuma PSAP and transferred to the MCAS Yuma team, making them a secondary PSAP. The center’s role as the first line of response ensures installation security by managing not just emergency services, but also checking base access and coordinating security patrols.



Training for MCAS Yuma dispatchers is rigorous. New hires must undergo extensive training, including certifications in Emergency Medical, Police, and Fire Dispatching (EMD, EPD, EFD) and CPR/AED. Those with no prior experience can expect up to six months of training before they are fully operational. This commitment to excellence helps ensure that every dispatcher is equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to respond in critical moments.



Technology has also played a major role in enhancing the efficiency of MCAS Yuma's dispatch operations. Over the years, the center has upgraded its systems, transitioning from basic landline phones and fire alarms to modern Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems and radio consoles. A significant radio system upgrade is scheduled for May, which will further improve response times and ensure more reliable communication across the installation.



Throughout National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, McMurdie’s team celebrates their collective achievements with internal team events and recognition, while also participating in the City of Yuma’s celebration. Dispatchers, who work in shifts of 12 hours with a minimum of two operators on duty, are invited to attend events with guest speakers, training sessions, and an awards ceremony where the “Peak Performer” from each PSAP is recognized for their outstanding service. McMurdie herself has ensured that the team is properly appreciated with a potluck luncheon and posts commemorating their hard work and dedication.



Despite the challenges dispatchers face daily, including handling high-stress situations like suicidal calls or emergency welfare checks, McMurdie emphasizes the importance of teamwork and emotional support. “We are more than just operators; we are a team,” McMurdie explained. “Our dispatchers are empathetic, multi-taskers who can stay focused and respond to emergencies while managing the emotional weight of the situation. It’s not easy, but we are there for each other, and we take care of our own.”



Dispatcher mental health is a priority for McMurdie, who regularly checks in with her team and provides them with opportunities to decompress after difficult shifts. In addition to the emotional support provided within the team, Human Resources (HRO) also offers mental health webinars and other resources to help them manage stress effectively.



As MCAS Yuma continues to grow and evolve, so too does the dispatch center’s role in supporting installation resilience. Dispatchers are an integral part of the base's emergency infrastructure, responding to threats and emergencies both large and small. They play a direct role in strengthening the installation’s ability to bounce back from crises, making MCAS Yuma a safer, more resilient place for all service members, their families, and civilian personnel.



When asked what advice she would give to service members and their families on base to ensure effective use of 9-1-1 in an emergency, McMurdie urged, “Make us your first call. Help is not on the way until we send it.” She also reminded them to stay on the line if they accidentally dial 9-1-1 and to provide accurate location details when calling from base phones or mobile devices. “The quicker we get the information we need, the quicker we can send help,” she said.



As MCAS Yuma continues to observe National 9-1-1 Education Month, McMurdie and her team are reminded of the tremendous responsibility they shoulder. But at the end of the day, their pride comes from knowing they are there when their fellow Marines and families need them the most. “We are here for you,” McMurdie emphasized. “Tell us your worst, and we’ll send our best.”

