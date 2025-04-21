It Pays To Use a MILITARY STAR Card: More Than $473 Million in Value Delivered to the Military Community in 2024

Courtesy Photo | Using a MILITARY STAR® card pays off! In 2024, the MILITARY STAR card delivered more...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Using a MILITARY STAR® card pays off! In 2024, the MILITARY STAR card delivered more than $473 million in value from its fair and flexible terms, one low APR and its everyday savings, rewards and discounts. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Vn see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The MILITARY STAR® card provided even more value for service members and their families in 2024, generating $473 million in value from its everyday rewards, savings and discounts that benefitted the entire military community.



“The MILITARY STAR is a force multiplier in the Quality-of-Life of service members and their families,” Exchange Credit Program Senior Vice President Tommy Ward said. “With fair and flexible terms, a low APR and no annual late fees, shoppers can rely on MILITARY STAR to help build credit or strengthen their financial readiness.”



Exclusive cardmember discounts contributed to shopping savings:

• $24 million from 0%-interest offers. MILITARY STAR never charges “back interest” when promotions expire.

• $8 million from offering new cardmembers 10% off all first-day purchases. Special limited-time offers throughout the year increase the savings to 15% off first-day purchases.

• $4 million from the everyday 10% discount at Exchange restaurants.

• $3 million from the everyday fuel discount of 5 cents per gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• $1 million from the everyday free standard shipping on ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com.



Making purchases with a MILITARY STAR card comes with rewards – cardmembers earned $39 million in rewards in 2024. Cardmembers automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card for every 2,000 points. Special double- and triple – point days occur throughout the years.



Cardmembers also now have more options about where they can make purchases and earn points towards rewards. In 2024, the Exchange Credit Program, administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, collaborated with Discover Global Network to expand acceptance of the card, including concessionaires, name-brand restaurants, third-party vendors, certain installation activities and more.



The card’s fair and flexible terms also yielded savings:

• $330 million from one low APR offered to all cardmembers, regardless of credit score. MILITARY STAR’s 14.99% APR is the lowest among retail issued cards.

• $25 million from never charging late, annual or over-limit fees.



The card also has special benefits for active-duty service members that paid off in 2024, including:

• $7 million from the Military Clothing Plan, which offers a $1,000 line of credit for qualifying uniform basics with no interest.

• $1 million from the reduced-interest, no-payment deployment policy for eligible cardmembers. The reduced interest rate applies to qualifying cardmembers’ balance, as well as during the length of deployment.



Additionally, MILITARY STAR cardmembers saved $31 million on merchant fees, avoiding costly credit card transactions. Cost-savings help boosts the Exchange’s support of critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs because the Exchange reinvests 100% of its earnings back into military communities.

