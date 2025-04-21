It Pays To Use a MILITARY STAR Card: More Than $473 Million in Value Delivered to the Military Community in 2024

Using a MILITARY STAR® card pays off! In 2024, the MILITARY STAR card delivered more than $473 million in value from its fair and flexible terms, one low APR and its everyday savings, rewards and discounts. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Vn
