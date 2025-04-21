Green Mountain Boys Return Home

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing return from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing return from deployment, South Burlington, VT, April 22, 2025. These Airmen were deployed to Okinawa, Japan to support the F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. Rob Trubia) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Hundreds of Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing have returned home to Vermont following a months-long deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan. Over the coming weeks, additional Airmen, equipment, and F-35 Lightning II aircraft will continue to arrive home as the deployment concludes.



While deployed, the Green Mountain Boys participated in a series of multinational exercises alongside the Japanese, Australian, and South Korean militaries. The unit also conducted joint training with locally assigned forces and other units deployed to Kadena.



“Our Airmen demonstrated exceptional professionalism and readiness throughout this deployment,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander. “They not only strengthened partnerships with our Indo-Pacific allies but also showcased the skill and determination that define the Vermont Air National Guard.”



These exercises and training events play a critical role in maintaining regional stability and strengthening interoperability with international partners.



“This deployment was an opportunity to work shoulder-to-shoulder with some of our closest allies in a strategically vital region,” Blair said. “We’re proud of the work our team accomplished and are thrilled to welcome them home.”