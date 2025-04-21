Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Mountain Boys Return Home [Image 4 of 6]

    Green Mountain Boys Return Home

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing return from deployment, South Burlington, VT, April 22, 2025. These Airmen were deployed to Okinawa, Japan to support the F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. Rob Trubia)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:17
    VIRIN: 250422-Z-KR594-1004
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
