Green Mountain Boys Return Home

U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing return from deployment, South Burlington, VT, April 22, 2025. These Airmen were deployed to Okinawa, Japan to support the F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. Rob Trubia)