USACE closes SH-251A Bridge over Fort Gibson

Courtesy Photo | File photo of the Fort Gibson Spillway Bridge, Oct. 17, 2023. The Tulsa District, U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | File photo of the Fort Gibson Spillway Bridge, Oct. 17, 2023. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the bridge, April 21, 2025 in the interest of public safety. The bridge condition does not pose an immediate dam safety risk, nor does it affect powerhouse operations at Fort Gibson Dam. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo) see less | View Image Page

In the interest of public safety, the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, notified the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, April 21, of its intent to immediately, and indefinitely close the State Highway 251A Bridge spanning Fort Gibson Dam in Oklahoma.



The USACE worked with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to ensure a prompt and safe closure of the bridge, Monday evening.



A recent USACE bridge inspection and critical findings report identified increased degradation of the bridge sections and components.



Tulsa District, engineers have conducted frequent inspections at the Fort Gibson Spillway Bridge due to deteriorating conditions.



In 2021, the Tulsa District posted load limitations to prohibit vehicles exceeding 15 tons from using the bridge. In 2023, USACE inspectors recommended closing a portion of the downstream lane of one lane on the bridge, and in 2024 the full downstream bridge lane was closed.



“We have been tracking and addressing deficiencies at the Fort Gibson Spillway Bridge,” said Patrick Shoopman, P.E. Tulsa District, Bridge Safety Program Manager. “We were surprised at the speed of degradation since the last inspection in November 2024.”



A project delivery team from the Tulsa District completed a full design for replacement of the Fort Gibson Spillway Bridge in 2024.



Last week, USACE engineers performed a special inspection of the bridge. Post-inspection calculations prompted USACE engineers to recommend bridge closure.



The bridge condition does not pose an immediate dam safety risk, nor does it affect powerhouse operations at Fort Gibson Dam.



Public safety is a top priority for the Tulsa District, said Shoopman.



“We understand this closure will inconvenience residents and visitors to the area and we ask for your patience while we address these issues,” said Shoopman. “Infrastructure maintenance and inspections are vital aspects of public safety, and this situation highlights the importance of our bridge inspection program.”



With 30 spans, the Fort Gibson Spillway Bridge is the longest bridge in Tulsa District’s inventory. Construction of Fort Gibson Dam began in 1942 and was completed in 1949.