    USACE closes SH-251A Bridge over Fort Gibson

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    File photo of the Fort Gibson Spillway Bridge, Oct. 17, 2023. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the bridge, April 21, 2025 in the interest of public safety. The bridge condition does not pose an immediate dam safety risk, nor does it affect powerhouse operations at Fort Gibson Dam. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 10:49
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Bridge Safety, Infrastructure, Fort Gibson, Tulsa District, USACE

