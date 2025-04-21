USACE closes SH-251A Bridge over Fort Gibson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

File photo of the Fort Gibson Spillway Bridge, Oct. 17, 2023. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the bridge, April 21, 2025 in the interest of public safety. The bridge condition does not pose an immediate dam safety risk, nor does it affect powerhouse operations at Fort Gibson Dam. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)