Honoring 250 Years, One Mile at a Time: Fort Hunter Liggett celebrates the Army’s Birthday with a 250-Mile Ruck March

Photo By Ivan Garcia | To celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, Fort Hunter Liggett is leading a...... read more read more Photo By Ivan Garcia | To celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, Fort Hunter Liggett is leading a 250-mile regional ruck march from May 7–11, 2025. The route spans multiple Army installations across California, including Camp Roberts, Fort Hunter Liggett, the Presidio of Monterey, the 63rd Readiness Division, and concludes at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. This event brings together Soldiers from the Active Duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve, honoring two and a half centuries of Army service, sacrifice, and unity. Open to military personnel, veterans, and civilians, the march symbolizes the enduring legacy of the Army—carried forward one mile at a time. see less | View Image Page

In honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and its official theme, “This We’ll Defend,” Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) is leading a 250-mile regional ruck march to celebrate two and a half centuries of service, sacrifice, and strength.



The march begins Wednesday, May 7, and continues day and night through Sunday, May 11, 2025. It’s divided into five-mile legs stretching across Camp Roberts, Fort Hunter Liggett, the Presidio of Monterey, the 63rd Readiness Division, and ending at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area – Each stop highlights the Army’s presence in California and the shared commitment of Soldiers across the state. This challenging ruck march across California is highlighting the rich history of the U.S. Army's presence in the state, while also showcasing the nation’s progress and innovation.



The route begins at Camp Roberts, a current California National Guard base and formerly the largest West Coast basic training site during World War II. Participants then head to Fort Hunter Liggett, the largest Army Reserve installation in the state and seventh largest nationwide. From there, they move to the Presidio of Monterey, home to the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and the last active-duty military installation among California's presidios. The next stop is the Army Reserve 63d Readiness Division, nicknamed “Blood and Fire,” before concluding the final stretch at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area.



“We’re not just walking, we’re carrying history on our backs,” said U.S. Army Reserve Soldier 1st Sgt. Brandon Quinones, stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett and part of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC). “Every mile reminds us of what the Army’s built on: discipline, duty, and the soldiers who came before us.”



Soldiers from the Active Duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve are stepping off together, showing the strength of the Total Force and reflecting on the legacy of those who paved the way.



“This isn’t just a Fort Hunter Liggett event − it’s a team effort,” said Fort Hunter Liggett’s Garrison Commander, Col. Stephen Trotter. “It’s Soldiers, Garrisons, and Army Commands from across California coming together to make this happen while celebrating what makes the Army special: our people, our mission, and our legacy.”



Each installation is playing an important role in hosting their part of the march, helping bring teams closer together and highlighting the unity across Army components. Fort Hunter Liggett, as the Army Reserve’s premier training site, is at the center of organizing and supporting this regional event.



“Whether it’s five miles or fifty, every step is a chance to reflect,” said Maj. Eric Flanagan, the HHC commander. “This is how we show respect for the ones who paved the way.”



The march is open to military personnel, veterans, and civilians − welcoming the broader community to walk alongside Soldiers and take part in honoring the Army’s 250-year legacy. Whether participating in one leg or the entire journey, all are invited to be part of this meaningful tribute.



The final leg ends at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (FHL’s sub-installation). A short ceremony will wrap up the 250-mile march − but the meaning behind it all will stay with participants long after the rucks come off.



As Soldiers move from installation to installation, they’re doing more than just covering ground—they’re remembering where the Army started, what it’s been through, and who made it what it is today. From generation to generation, it’s the people who have carried the mission forward. And this march is one way to honor them − not just in words, but in action.