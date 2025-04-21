Fort Hunter Liggett Army-250 Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

To celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, Fort Hunter Liggett is leading a 250-mile regional ruck march from May 7–11, 2025. The route spans multiple Army installations across California, including Camp Roberts, Fort Hunter Liggett, the Presidio of Monterey, the 63rd Readiness Division, and concludes at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. This event brings together Soldiers from the Active Duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve, honoring two and a half centuries of Army service, sacrifice, and unity. Open to military personnel, veterans, and civilians, the march symbolizes the enduring legacy of the Army—carried forward one mile at a time.