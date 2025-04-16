Hoosier Guardsmen celebrate, honor "shot heard around the world"

Those battles ignited the American Revolutionary war that helped the colonies shake off British rule.



"This is more than just history, it's the foundation of the nation we are today," said Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich Indiana's adjutant general, in a speech to his troops, which number approximately 12,000 Guardsmen. "The shot heard around the world marked the first shot fired for independence and the birth of a nation founded on liberty and opportunity for all."



The poet Ralph Waldo Emerson included the phrase "the shot heard around the world" in his "Concord Hymn" that he wrote for a monument dedication at the battle site.



It's this monument that has come to symbolize the National Guard with a farmer carrying a musket in his right hand and his left hand on his plow, leaving behind the citizen and becoming the soldier.



"Its legacy continues to resonate, reminding us of the sacrifices made before us and inspiring those who will continue after," said Muennich.



Indeed, that legacy continues for many who serve today including Spc. Brad Autry, of Indianapolis and a combat engineer with the Indiana National Guard's 219th Engineer Brigade, headquartered in Franklin.



"One reason I joined the National Guard is because I come from a legacy of service, ," said Autry, whose father served as a lieutenant colonel in the Indiana National Guard. Autry's uncle, grandfather and great uncles also served in the Army and Navy going back to the Civil War.



Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen continue the legacy of the Massachusetts minutemen of the Revolutionary War. Those minutemen trace their linage to the first muster in December 1636 which became the National Guard and also predates the active-duty Army, Navy and Marine, which will also celebrate their 250th anniversary this year too.



Hoosier Guardsmen train throughout the state to answer the call when needed. This year, the Indiana National Guard has responded to winter storms, floods, a fire, or deployments overseas like the 38th Infantry Division soldiers supporting Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.

