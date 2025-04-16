Adjutant General Rev 250 History Speech

Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard, delivers a historical message recognizing the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War and the "Shot Heard 'Round the World" during a recorded stand-up in Indianapolis, April 19, 2025. Muennich highlights the enduring legacy of American citizen-soldiers and the National Guard’s foundational role in the nation's defense since the opening shots at Lexington and Concord in 1775. This video is part of a broader media release commemorating the 250th anniversary milestone of American independence.
|04.18.2025
|04.18.2025 12:41
|Package
|959383
|250418-Z-JW485-7182
|DOD_110935350
|00:01:22
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|0
|0
Hoosier Guardsmen celebrate, honor "shot heard around the world"
