Adjutant General Rev 250 History Speech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959383" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard, delivers a historical message recognizing the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War and the "Shot Heard 'Round the World" during a recorded stand-up in Indianapolis, April 19, 2025. Muennich highlights the enduring legacy of American citizen-soldiers and the National Guard’s foundational role in the nation's defense since the opening shots at Lexington and Concord in 1775. This video is part of a broader media release commemorating the 250th anniversary milestone of American independence.