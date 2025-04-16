Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adjutant General Rev 250 History Speech

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Bradley Autry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard, delivers a historical message recognizing the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War and the "Shot Heard 'Round the World" during a recorded stand-up in Indianapolis, April 19, 2025. Muennich highlights the enduring legacy of American citizen-soldiers and the National Guard’s foundational role in the nation's defense since the opening shots at Lexington and Concord in 1775. This video is part of a broader media release commemorating the 250th anniversary milestone of American independence.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 12:41
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

    Hoosier Guardsmen celebrate, honor "shot heard around the world"

    indiana national guard
    revolutionary war
    250th anniversary
    rev250
    shot heard around the world
    shatw

