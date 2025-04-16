Photo By Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane | Cortney Pierce, an emergency dispatch telecommunicator, Provost Marshall's Office,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane | Cortney Pierce, an emergency dispatch telecommunicator, Provost Marshall's Office, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, looks at her monitor during National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 14, 2025. National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is observed in April to honor public safety personnel for their dedicated service. Cortney Pierce is the MCIEAST winner of the MCICOM Emergency Dispatch Services Award for Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane) see less | View Image Page

Cortney Pierce, an emergency dispatch telecommunicator with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Installations East, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, was recently recognized as the MCICOM Emergency Dispatch Services Award for Public Safety Telecommunicator (PST) of the Year.



Pierce began working as an emergency dispatch telecommunicator in 2007 at a local county agency. In 2015, she brought her experience and passion for helping others to MCB Camp Lejeune.



Pierce’s commitment to public service began shortly after high school when she became an emergency medical technician (EMT). She served as both a volunteer EMT and a non-emergency transport EMT. Her drive to help others eventually led her to a career behind the headset.



“My motivation to show up and give my best every day is my passion and desire for helping others, as well as keeping the responders on the other end of the radio safe,” said Pierce.



As an emergency dispatch telecommunicator, she is the voice on the other end of the phone, ready to listen. No matter what someone is going through, she’s there to hear them out, offer empathy, and most importantly, make sure help is on the way. Whether it’s supporting someone in a domestic violence situation, talking a suicidal caller through their darkest moment, guiding a mother through childbirth, or simply staying calm until medics arrive, these are the moments that make the job meaningful and rewarding, according to Pierce.



Despite being honored with one of the highest accolades in her field, Pierce remains humble.



“I felt undeserving at first,” Pierce admitted, reflecting on being named PST of the Year. “Although I show up every day and give it my all, this award is a team effort. I wouldn’t be able to give this job as much as I do without the men and women I work alongside, as well as my family.”



When asked what makes her the PST of the Year, Pierce shared that she enjoys both teaching and learning from her co-workers. She gives her all every time she walks through the door and is always ready to step up when needed. Whether that’s taking the lead in the absence of a supervisor, troubleshooting equipment issues, or creating work tickets, Pierce has played a key role in training new hires. Additionally, Pierce consistently goes above and beyond by volunteering for shift swaps or overtime whenever there’s a need for extra manpower.



As the nation observes 911 Education Month and National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW), Pierce reflected on the importance of the celebrations.



“911 Education Month is a month to reflect on the history of how 911 was created and its importance,” said Pierce. “NPSTW is our chance to celebrate all the amazing individuals under the headset.”



911 Education Month was established in 2008 by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) to raise public awareness about the importance of the 911 system and emergency communications. Celebrated each April, the observance coincides with NPSTW, which takes place during the second full week of the month. The purpose is to educate the public on proper 911 usage, emergency preparedness, and the critical role of 911 professionals. From teaching both children and adults how and when to dial 911, to preparing communities for emergencies, the goal is to create a safer and better-informed public.



NPSTW was formally established in 1981 by the International Association of Emergency Dispatchers and gained national recognition in 1991 when the U.S. Congress designated it as an official observance. The week honors the vital work of 911 dispatchers and emergency communications professionals who serve as the critical first link in the emergency response chain.



Pierce’s recognition as PST of the Year is a testament not only to her professionalism and dedication but also to the essential, often unseen work of all emergency dispatchers. As the first voice on the line in a crisis, she and her peers are the calm in the chaos. They are the bridge between emergency and response. During 911 Education Month and NPSTW, her story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact these professionals have. Through their voices, lives are saved, responders are supported, and communities are kept safe proving that the first, first responders are among the most vital in public safety.