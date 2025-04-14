LRC R-P employee sends 250th birthday wish to organization she’s been around her entire life

Photo By Cameron Porter | Nicole Anderson is a German host nation employee and administrative support assistant...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Nicole Anderson is a German host nation employee and administrative support assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she’s been around the U.S. Army for so long it’s part of who she is. “I grew up with the Army and have been connected to the Army in one way or another my entire life. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” she said. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Nicole Anderson has worked for the U.S. Army as a German host nation employee for several years, but the administrative support assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz has a lifetime of Army memories.



In her hometown, Anderson grew up around the Army, and she worked as a manager for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service at the U.S. installations near her home for more than 13 years. Now, with over 15 years working directly for the Army at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, Anderson said, “it just feels right.”



“When I first started working here, I was a little hesitant and afraid, but everyone was so welcoming and helpful,” said Anderson. “It’s a real honor to be a part of LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and the U.S. Army.”



“I’ve been around the Army for so long it’s now part of who I am. I grew up with the Army and have been connected to the Army in one way or another my entire life. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” she said.



As an administrative support professional, Anderson is responsible for more than a few day-to-day tasks and duties. She handles the morning personnel status and accountability reports and updates the manning documents. She also updates the director’s briefing slides on SharePoint and MS Teams, and she handles overseas extensions and other personnel action requests. She drafts memos and other messages, and she completes a ton of other administrative paperwork.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.