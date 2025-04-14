LRC R-P employee sends 250th birthday wish to organization she’s been around her entire life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nicole Anderson is a German host nation employee and administrative support assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she’s been around the U.S. Army for so long it’s part of who she is. “I grew up with the Army and have been connected to the Army in one way or another my entire life. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” she said.