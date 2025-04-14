Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC R-P employee sends 250th birthday wish to organization she’s been around her entire life

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRC R-P employee sends 250th birthday wish to organization she’s been around her entire life

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Nicole Anderson is a German host nation employee and administrative support assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she’s been around the U.S. Army for so long it’s part of who she is. “I grew up with the Army and have been connected to the Army in one way or another my entire life. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” she said.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 02:50
    Photo ID: 8978592
    VIRIN: 250417-A-SM279-8783
    Resolution: 1853x2261
    Size: 405.46 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC R-P employee sends 250th birthday wish to organization she’s been around her entire life, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC R-P employee sends 250th birthday wish to organization she’s been around her entire life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download