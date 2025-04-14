Dragon Brigade Marches Against Sexual Assault

Camp Humphreys, Korea – On April 4th, hundreds of soldiers from across the Eighth Army and the Republic of Korea Army united on Balboni Field for a 5k ruck march, kicking off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The event, organized by Camp Humphreys, saw strong participation from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, also known as the "Dragon Brigade."



The ruck march served as a powerful visual reminder of the commitment to combating sexual assault within the military community. Soldiers marched in formation, carrying weighted rucksacks, symbolizing the burden carried by victims of sexual assault and the collective responsibility to prevent it.



"This event is about more than just marching," stated a representative from the Eighth Army SHARP office. "It's about raising awareness, fostering a climate of respect, and empowering individuals to speak up against sexual harassment and assault."



The Dragon Brigade demonstrated its dedication to this cause by signing the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Proclamation earlier in the month. Col. Kevin P. Stonerook, Commander of the 35th Air Defense Artillery, signed the proclamation, reaffirming the Brigade's unwavering commitment to creating a safe environment free from sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation.



The 5k ruck march and the signing of the proclamation are just the beginning of a month-long campaign at Camp Humphreys to raise awareness and promote prevention of sexual assault. The installation has planned a series of events throughout April, including educational workshops, awareness booths, and interactive training sessions.

