    Dragon Brigade Marches Against Sexual Assault [Image 1 of 4]

    Dragon Brigade Marches Against Sexual Assault

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alaura Lucas 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Steven Miller and Mr. Joseph Puffer hold up the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation after being signed by Col. Stonerook.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
