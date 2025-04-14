Sgt. 1st Class Steven Miller and Mr. Joseph Puffer hold up the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation after being signed by Col. Stonerook.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 23:06
|Photo ID:
|8978367
|VIRIN:
|250417-A-DW140-2039
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|459.42 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragon Brigade Marches Against Sexual Assault [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alaura Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dragon Brigade Marches Against Sexual Assault
No keywords found.