    Dragon Brigade Marches Against Sexual Assault [Image 2 of 4]

    Dragon Brigade Marches Against Sexual Assault

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Capt. Courtney Johnson 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    1st. Sgt. Ryan Perez alongside his guidon bearer run to complete the 5k ruck march in support of Sexual Assault and Prevention month.

