    NCANG ushers in 235th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Story by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    NEW LONDON, N.C.— Effective February 1, 2025, the 235th Air Traffic Control Squadron (235 ATCS) formally reclassifies to the 235th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron (235 CAOS) during a redesignation ceremony in an auditorium at the North Carolina Air National Guard’s New London, N.C. location, March 7, 2025.
    Since standing up in March 2002, the 235 ATCS has been responsible for air traffic control services in the form of radar surveillance, tower operations, airfield management, deployable air traffic control and landing systems as well as theatre communications. Redesignating as the 235 CAOS increases their capabilities to include Combat Airspace, Combat Communications specialists, Airfield Management, Landing Zone Safety Officers (LZSO), and surveyors.
    This evolution makes the 235 CAOS one of eleven combat airfield operations squadrons worldwide, but not all combat airfield operations squadrons are equal.
    “We are different,” said Master Sgt. Jacqueline Plumley, 235 CAOS superintendent. “The 235th (235 CAOS) and 243rd (243 CAOS, Wyoming Air National Guard) have three additional positions to instruct a formal NGB (National Guard Bureau) LZSO course.”
    While classified as an air traffic control squadron, the 235th operated in the capacity of a combat airfield operations squadron.
    “We earned this tasking,” said Plumley. “Our unit developed the lesson plan for the LZSO course, acquiring the required validation from AFSOC (the Air Force Special Operations Command) to make it official.”
    As an air traffic control squadron, the 235th operated at the “Establish the Airbase” and “Sustainment” phases of operations; as a combat airfield squadron, due to their landing zone capabilities, the 235th can now perform at the “Open the Airbase” phase in addition to their previous responsibilities.
    “Our airmen saw a need in the community and figured out a way to train and execute the missions to fill those needs,” said Plumley. “It has taken us around five years of hard work to build a rapport within the flying community to include the Army and Marines, not just the Air Force,” Plumley continues. “Our conversion is the apex of the work that everyone has put in and is an official recognition of the unique expeditionary skillsets we possess.”

    This work, NCANG ushers in 235th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron, by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

