U.S. Naval Engineers Conduct Pre-Deployment Site Survey for Obangame Express 2025

U.S. Navy Seabees from 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) and U.S. Marine Corps Combat Engineers from Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 45 completed a pre-deployment site survey (PDSS) in Senegal, Cabo Verde, and São Tomé and Príncipe to assess and prepare engineering projects that will support Obangame Express 2025 (OE25).



Obangame Express is a U.S. 6th Fleet-enabled maritime security exercise to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. The PDSS focused on scoping and planning construction efforts that will enhance visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) training sites and improve working conditions for the exercise control group (ECG), which will be based in Praia, Cabo Verde, during the exercise.



The construction projects, designed to enhance host nation readiness and infrastructure, are scheduled to begin approximately one month before OE25 commences in May 2025, ensuring that critical facilities are fully operational.



“The projects we have planned will not only improve VBSS training during Obangame Express, but also enhance the readiness and effectiveness of the military engineers involved,” said Master Sgt. Leroy Richie, CLB 45 operations chief. “Having my Marines work with the Seabees provides a great opportunity to refine engineering skills we don’t always emphasize as combat engineers.”



The engineering survey provided U.S. and host nation personnel an opportunity to synchronize priorities ahead of the exercise. U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Mo Sidibe, who immigrated to the United States from Senegal as a child, played a key role in bridging communication gaps during the PDSS.



“The Senegalese Navy was well-prepared for our visit and provided detailed plans and specifications for their engineering and training priorities,” said Sidibe, CLB 45 operations officer. “It was a great experience to contribute to the development of my former home city of Dakar and engage directly in Wolof, a language I don’t get to speak often.”



As part of the assessment, Senior Chief Constructionman Gabriel Miller, 22NCR mission planner, highlighted the importance of collaboration.



“We spent a lot of time discussing each other’s capabilities, processes, and operational cultures,” said Miller. “I gained valuable insight into how Marine Corps combat engineers operate, and building these relationships is critical to success in real-world scenarios.”



The Seabees have a longstanding history of supporting Obangame Express, with host nation personnel recalling past construction and repair projects that have enhanced maritime security training facilities. These low-cost, high-impact projects ensure Seabees remain expeditionary-ready and capable of integrating into multinational engineering efforts in austere environments.



“I completed a similar exercise in rural Thailand as a young Sailor, and that was one of the reasons I reenlisted,” said Construction Electrician 1st Class Kearny Gantus, operations leading petty officer for 22nd NCR. “The hospitality and welcoming nature in Cabo Verde reminded me of my home in the Dominican Republic. I’m looking forward to working with the Cabo Verde Coast Guard again.”



With these PDSS preparations complete, Obangame Express 2025 is set to enhance regional maritime security and operational readiness, while strengthening partnerships with participating nations in West Africa.



