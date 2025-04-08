The nerve center of the 24/7 operations at Joint Task Force Southern Guard

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – “Attention in the JOC!”



This phrase echoes through the joint operations center (JOC), bringing every head up and every conversation to a pause. It’s a signal that critical information is about to be shared to supporting the high-tempo, 24-hour mission carried out within these walls.



As the nerve center of Joint Task Force Southern Guard (JTF-SG), the JOC is where information flows, decisions are made, and coordination happens in real time.



Unlike a traditional command center run by a single service branch, the JTF-SG JOC is a fully integrated joint environment. Each section works alongside counterparts from different branches, ensuring that no perspective is overlooked.



“This JOC is a team of teams,” said Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the JTF-SG commander during a briefing with the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. “All services are represented, minus the space force. They have been working together from the moment we received the call on Jan. 30.”



This assortment of backgrounds allows for rapid problem-solving and seamless coordination, as leaders can consult subject-matter experts in real time to make informed decisions.



The JOC ensures that every moving piece of the mission operates together with precision.



There is no downtime in the JOC. While some personnel rotate in and out, the mission never sleeps. Teams monitor ongoing operations, analyze intelligence reports, adjust logistics plans, and maintain communications with forces on the ground and at sea.



"It’s a constant flow of information," said Master Sgt. Gerald Thomas, the night-shift logistics noncommissioned officer (NCO). "We track anything that could impact the mission including movements, supplies, personnel.

If something changes, we adjust in real time to keep operations running smoothly."



The fast-paced environment requires adaptability. One moment, the JOC might be coordinating routine sustainment operations; the next, it’s responding to a critical development that requires immediate action.



"Things can change in an instant," said Sgt. Maj. Hiram Gonzalez, JTF-SG J3 sergeant major. "Having every key player in the same space means we can pivot quickly. We don’t have time for delays, and the JOC eliminates that."



With so many moving parts, clear and concise communication is the foundation of JOC operations. Every update must be relayed accurately and efficiently, ensuring that commanders have the right information to make the right decisions at the right time.



"In the JOC, there’s no room for guesswork," said Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Riddle, JTF-SG battle NCO. "Every report, every data point, every update matters. We operate in a space where clarity is everything."



This precision is what allows JTF-SG to function as a well-oiled machine. From coordinating illegal alien movements to ensuring medical supplies are delivered without delay, the JOC is the central hub that keeps every aspect of the mission connected.



At its core, the JOC is more than just a room full of screens and radios. It’s a dynamic, ever-active force that drives the success of Operation Southern Guard.



"If the JOC stops, the mission stops," said Riddle. "That’s why we don’t stop. Every hour, every shift, every decision. We are here making sure the mission moves forward."

