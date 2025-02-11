Mission success starts with people, JTF Southern Guard J1 ensures readiness and victory

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Missions don’t succeed on strategy alone, they rely on the people who execute them.



At Joint Task Force Southern Guard, the J1 team works behind the scenes to ensure every service member is accounted for, supported, and ready to perform.



"Human resources assistance isn’t just about paperwork: it’s about people," said Army Master Sgt. Demon Jones Sr., senior enlisted leader for JTF-SG J1. “People are the most crucial component to any mission.”



From tracking personnel to filling critical roles, their work keeps the force strong and the mission moving forward.



The successful execution of Operation Southern Guard relies not only on tactical expertise but also on the precise management of personnel resources.







The J1 team ensures that commanders have real-time data to assess current personnel capabilities and make informed decisions about future force requirements through managing daily personnel accountability and developing manning positions.



"Our job is to ensure personnel are tracked, supported, and accounted for so that commanders have the manpower they need to complete the mission," Jones explained.



Their work ensures seamless integration between U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) and JTF-SG, keeping the force properly manned and mission-ready.



"We maintain and coordinate fills for JTF-SG joint manning document positions, ensuring every role is staffed with the right people at the right time," said Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher M. Green. "Without proper personnel management, we risk gaps in capability that could impact mission success."



In addition to routine human resource functions, J1 is responsible for tracking and accounting for all overtime hours worked by USSOUTHCOM headquarters personnel in direct support of the operation. This meticulous oversight ensures resources are managed effectively while maintaining compliance with operational standards.



As part of a multi-service, multi-agency force, J1 personnel must navigate the complexities of working in a joint environment.



Collaboration between not only Department of Defense service members but interagency personnel such as Department of Homeland Security presents unique challenges that also enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of the team.



"Being part of a joint team means adapting to different service cultures, processes, and expectations," said Navy Chief Petty Officer Daysha Evans. "Our ability to integrate and support personnel from across all branches ensures a unified and effective force."



J1 also supports joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration for arriving and departing personnel, facilitates task force mail operations, and provides daily personnel status reports, including tracking illegal aliens.



This constant stream of personnel data allows leadership to adjust resources dynamically, ensuring sustained operational capability.



J1's ability to tailor human resources support to the needs of the JTF-SG commander is a determining factor in overall mission effectiveness.



"Our job is to take care of the people who take care of the mission," Jones emphasized. "Without the right personnel in place, equipped and accounted for, the fight cannot continue."

