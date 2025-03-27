LAMAT 25 Brings Vital Hearing Care to St. Kitts

Photo By Julian Hernandez | Audiologists supporting the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025...... read more read more Photo By Julian Hernandez | Audiologists supporting the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025 mission pose for a photo with Kittitian nurses and students who received hearing care at the Halliday Smith Primary School in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis March 25, 2025. LAMAT 25 deployed U.S. Air Force medical personnel to St. Kitts and Nevis to deliver specialized care to local patients while providing Airmen with valuable hands-on experience to strengthen their medical readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

A team of U.S. audiologists is helping fill a critical care deficiency on St. Kitts and Nevis. As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025, U.S. Air Force Capt. Amber Sulahria, an 81st Medical Group audiologist, along with two civilian audiologists, toured at least 10 schools on the island nation March 25, 2025, bringing much needed care to children as young as four. Audiology care is not available on St. Kitts and Nevis, meaning LAMAT 25 is the first opportunity some of these children have had to get their hearing and ears checked or treated. The two civilian audiologists, Drs. Heather Jensen and David Anthony, are adding their expertise to the team as volunteers through the Hear For A Purpose Foundation, a non-governmental organization founded by a U.S. Air Force service member. In addition to the screenings and care at schools, several other LAMAT 25 audiologists have set up shop at hospitals and clinics throughout St. Kitts and Nevis, hoping to maximize the number of patients they can help. Dr. Jeff Larsen, also a volunteer through the Hear For A Purpose Foundation, provided hearing screenings for infants at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre. Through the first three days of LAMAT 25’s work on St. Kitts and Nevis, the team estimates they have helped at least 200 patients.